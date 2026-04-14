West Asia Conflict Threatens To Push 2.5 Million People In India Into Poverty: UNDP Report

In India, poverty is expected to rise from around 400,000 to 2.5 million, the report said. It added that the number of people pushed into poverty in the world as a result of the conflict rises from approximately 1.9 million to nearly 8.8 million across scenarios, with South Asia accounting for the largest share, ranging from about 1.7 million to over 8 million, reflecting both the subregion’s population size and its higher exposure to income and price shocks. China is estimated to experience a more moderate increase in the number of people at risk of falling into poverty, from around 115,000 to over 620,000, reflecting small proportional changes applied to a very large population base.