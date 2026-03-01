US, Israel Clash With Iran in UNSC as UN Chief Guterres Warns of Uncontrollable ‘Chain Of Events’

"Iran's continued pursuit of advanced missile capabilities, coupled with its refusal to abandon nuclear ambitions despite diplomatic opportunities, presents a grave and mounting danger." "The international community has long affirmed a simple and necessary principle: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That principle is not a matter of politics; it is a matter of global security. And to that end, the United States is taking lawful actions,” Waltz said, adding that “where the UN lacks moral clarity, the United States of America will maintain it.” Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon told the Council that his country acted with the United States to "confront and stop an existential threat before it became irreversible." The operation targets nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile sites, the machinery of repression that fuels terror across our region. We did not act of impulse. We did not act of aggression. We acted out of necessity, because the Iranian regime left no reasonable alternative. This joint effort will continue for as long as the threat remains,” Danon said.