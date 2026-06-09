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WWDC 2026: Apple Rebuilds Siri With AI-Powered Features Across Devices; Check Details Here

Apple unveiled Siri AI at WWDC 2026, adding web search, cross-device support, writing tools and Google Gemini integration

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Apple introduced Siri AI at WWDC 2026, unveiling its biggest virtual assistant upgrade to date

  • The upgraded assistant can access information across apps and respond through more natural conversations

  • Apple opened developer testing for Siri AI, with a public beta planned later this year

Tech giant Apple has introduced Siri AI, a rebuilt version of its virtual assistant powered by Apple Intelligence, at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, on Monday, marking the company's biggest Siri upgrade in years.

The iPhone maker said Siri AI can understand personal context, analyse on-screen content and retrieve information from messages, emails, photos and apps. The assistant can deliver more relevant responses through natural conversations, the company added.

Apple said the upgraded assistant can perform tasks across apps, answer questions using information from the web and maintain context during ongoing conversations. Developer testing has started, while a public beta is scheduled to roll out later this year.

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Siri AI Announced

The tech major noted Siri AI is built on Apple Intelligence and redesigned from the ground up to improve both capability and usability. The users will be able to ask Siri to find information buried in chats, retrieve old travel details from emails or identify content shown on their screen.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said “We’re excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day.”

The new assistant can pull information from messages, emails, photos and the web to help users find details, answer questions and complete tasks. Siri AI will also work across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

In addition, the company also introduced a dedicated Siri app that lets users access previous conversations. Through iCloud syncing, users can continue a conversation on one device after starting it on another.

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How Siri AI Works?

Built on a new architecture, Siri AI processes many requests directly on users' devices and turns to Private Cloud Compute when additional computing power is needed. Apple said personal information is not stored during the process.

Siri can also help users draft emails, edit photos and rewrite content across apps. It can also respond to information shown on screen through Apple's Visual Intelligence features.

The assistant also gains improved dictation capabilities that automatically format spoken text with punctuation and capitalisation. Users can also generate drafts, rewrite content and make edits across apps using the new writing tools.

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AI Features Across Apps

Apple said the updated assistant forms part of its broader artificial intelligence push as competition in the sector continues to intensify. The company is also adding new AI-powered features across apps, including smarter messaging suggestions, improved search tools in Safari and enhanced call context features.

Alongside the Siri upgrade, the tech major also announced a range of new artificial intelligence features and said it would add support for Google's Gemini models.

The launch marks one of Apple's biggest AI updates in recent years and makes Siri a key part of the company's future product plans.

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