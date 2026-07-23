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JPMorgan To Add 1,000 Tech Roles At India GCC Despite AI-Driven Workforce Gains

The latest hiring plans are expected to strengthen the JPMorgan's global technology and digital transformation initiatives while expanding the capabilities of its India-based teams

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • JPMorgan plans to recruit around 1,000 technology professionals for its India GCC

  • The recruitment supports the bank's wider India expansion, including its planned 2-million-square-foot Mumbai GCC campus

  • The hiring comes after CEO Jamie Dimon said AI had reduced staffing requirements by 30-40% in some areas

JPMorgan is planning to hire around 1,000 technology professionals for its India global capability centre (GCC), reinforcing the country's growing role in the Wall Street lender's global technology operations, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

The planned recruitment will primarily target specialists in cloud architecture, cybersecurity and AI data pipelines.

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As part of the selection process, candidates are expected to undergo HackerRank-based assessments covering coding, data structures, algorithms and system architecture, the report said.

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India Remains Central To Global Ops

JPMorgan currently employs around 55,000 people across five Indian cities, with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai serving as its key operational hubs.

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The India GCC supports technology and operations for both the JP Morgan investment bank and the Chase retail banking business under the global parent, JPMorgan Chase (JPMC).

The latest hiring plans are expected to strengthen the bank's global technology and digital transformation initiatives while expanding the capabilities of its India-based teams, the report said.

The recruitment drive also aligns with JPMorgan's previously announced plan to develop a 2-million-square-foot GCC campus in Mumbai by 2029. According to Moneycontrol, the proposed facility is expected to become Asia's largest GCC campus and accommodate around 30,000 technology and operations professionals.

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The expansion reflects a wider trend among multinational financial institutions, which continue to increase investments in India's engineering talent to develop artificial intelligence platforms, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions and digital products for global operations.

India's GCC ecosystem now comprises more than 2,100 centres employing nearly 2.4 million professionals and generating close to $98.4 billion in revenue, as per Moneycontrol.

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AI Changes Workforce Requirements

The hiring announcement comes days after JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said AI had reduced staffing requirements by 30-40% in certain functions across the bank, offering one of the clearest indications yet of AI's impact on workforce planning at a major global lender.

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Speaking during the bank's second-quarter earnings call, Dimon cautioned against viewing AI as a source of permanent competitive advantage.

"You don't uniquely benefit from AI. In a competitive, capitalist world, we all will use AI to do a better job for customers,"

Dimon added that if technology alone consistently delivered higher profit margins, banks would already be significantly more profitable after decades of computerisation.

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