EAM Jaishankar Hands Over India-Assisted Agro-Processing Facility in South Trinidad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday handed over an agro-processing facility, built with India’s assistance in South Trinidad, in the presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Jaishankar arrived in Port of Spain from Paramaribo on Friday on the concluding leg of his three-nation tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at deepening India’s engagement with the Caribbean nations.