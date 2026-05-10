EAM Jaishankar Hands Over India-Assisted Agro-Processing Facility in South Trinidad

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday handed over an agro-processing facility, built with India’s assistance in South Trinidad, in the presence of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Jaishankar arrived in Port of Spain from Paramaribo on Friday on the concluding leg of his three-nation tour of Jamaica, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago, aimed at deepening India’s engagement with the Caribbean nations.
“Delivering on another commitment made by PM @narendramodi in July 2025. Jointly handed over an agro-processing facility in South Trinidad along with @PM_Kamla, powered by India’s SEEDS initiative,” Jaishankar posted on social media on Saturday.
India’s SEEDS (Supply of Equipment for Efficient Development of SMEs) initiative aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth in the Global South. The project will strengthen Trinidad and Tobago’s “SME ecosystem and provide fresh impetus to its farming sector,” he said.
Jaishankar also travelled to Nelson Island, where the Girmitiyas first arrived, with PM Persad-Bissessar.
The first Indian immigrants, Girmitiyas, arrived in Trinidad and Tobago in 1845.
He also joined PM Persad-Bissessar “for a Quick Impact Project on Nelson Island." “Supported by Indian assistance, this will preserve and showcase the shared heritage of an enduring journey,” he said. Earlier on Friday, Jaishankar held comprehensive talks with PM Persad-Bissessar to explore new ideas and initiatives for expanding bilateral cooperation between India and the dual-island nation.
He concluded agreements on tourism, solarisation of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM (Caribbean Community and Common Market) Affairs building, and the establishment of an Ayurveda Chair.