Can a Machine Lead? SBS University’s 17th National Debate Competition Puts Artificial Intelligence, Talent, And Human Judgment In The Dock

The theme this year was not chosen at random: “The Age of Artificial Intelligence is Redefining the Meaning of Talent and Leadership.” With over 80 teams registered from universities across India, 46 shortlisted, and more than 100 students stepping onto the competition floor, the debate was as much a reflection of the times as it was a contest. For a single day on a 25-acre campus in Dehradun, young voices took on the biggest question in contemporary education: what does a human being bring to the table that a machine cannot?