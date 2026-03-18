Nearly 50% HR Leaders Bet on AI & Problem-Solving Skills to Dominate 2026 Jobs

Problem-solving (49%) and AI/ML (39%) are the top in-demand skills for 2026
90%+ of students view "Live Projects" as the best upskilling method, but access remains low
Google, Microsoft and Amazon are the top "Dream Companies" for Gen Z in India
Problem-solving and AI/ML are set to emerge as the most in-demand skills in 2026, according to the Unstop Talent Report 2026.
Based on a survey of over 500 HR leaders, 49% identified problem-solving as the most critical future skill, while 39% ranked AI and machine learning capabilities at the top. Around 30% also highlighted emotional intelligence as an essential competency.
The report draws insights from more than 500 HR leaders and over 37,000 students, offering a comprehensive view of how hiring philosophies are shifting in India. It reveals a clear divergence in student priorities: engineering students tend to focus heavily on technical skills, whereas business school students place greater emphasis on soft skills.
A key concern flagged in the report is the growing gap between industry expectations and academic preparation. It notes that colleges failing to integrate AI into their curriculum by 2026 risk producing unemployable graduates by 2028.
It added that Live projects have emerged as the most effective upskilling method, cited by 90% of MBA students and 92% of engineering students, yet a significant proportion of students report receiving little to no exposure to such practical experiences. This highlights a structural mismatch, where students are actively seeking opportunities that institutions are not adequately providing.
Gen-Z Most Desirable Companies
The report also sheds light on Gen Z career preferences across industries, with global technology leaders continuing to dominate aspirations. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are the most preferred employers among both engineering and business school students.
In the BFSI sector, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley lead student preferences, with HDFC Bank also featuring among the top choices. Consulting roles remain highly attractive, with McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, and Boston Consulting Group topping the rankings.
In the FMCG and FMCD space, Hindustan Unilever, ITC Limited, and Nestlé lead among business students. Meanwhile, service companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro remain top choices for engineering graduates.
Among Indian conglomerates, Reliance Industries and Aditya Birla Group feature prominently alongside Tata Administrative Services. In the new-age startup category, companies like Swiggy and Meesho are gaining traction among students seeking fast-paced and dynamic work environments.
Overall, the report highlights a shifting talent landscape where technical fluency, adaptability, and real-world exposure are becoming decisive factors in employability.