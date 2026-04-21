Telangana, Maharashtra Landfills Among World’s Top Methane Polluters in 2025, Says Report

Researchers emphasise that these high-emission events often occur near urban areas, posing direct risks to public health. Because methane is a potent heat-trapping gas, identifying these "super-polluters" is considered a critical step for mitigation. The report aims to prompt action from landfill operators and national governments by making this data visible. Already, two operators in Chile have reported taking steps to address emissions after being featured in an earlier version of this list. Cara Horowitz, Executive Director of the UCLA Emmett Institute, stated that the findings indicate significant work is required across a wide variety of countries to manage these emissions.