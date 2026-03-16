Meta AI Partners with News Outlets to Expand its Real-Time Content Range

Meta Partners with News Corp for AI content licensing
New partners include Le Figaro, Prisa, and Süddeutsche Zeitung for real-time international news
Meta AI will now provide direct source links to combat real-time information "hallucinations"
Tech giant Meta has recently partnered with multiple news publications to enable its AI model to offer a wider variety of real-time content from global, breaking news to entertainment, lifestyle stories, and more.
These outlets include News Corp, Le Figaro, Prisa and Süddeutsche Zeitung. The integrations will facilitate easier access to information by linking out to articles, allowing you to visit these partners’ websites for more details while providing value to partners, enabling them to reach new audiences.
While announcing the partnership through its blog Meta noted, “When you ask Meta AI news-related questions, you’ll now receive information and links that draw from more diverse content sources to help you discover timely and relevant content tailored to your interests.”
The company also announced that it will continue to add new partnerships and explore new features to enhance the experience for the people who use Meta’s products.
Meta’s Vision with Partnerships
Meta stated that with these partnerships, it aims to make Meta AI more responsive, accurate, and balanced.
Real-time events can be challenging for current AI systems to keep up with, but by integrating more and different types of news sources, the company’s aim is to improve Meta AI’s ability to deliver timely and relevant content and information with a wide variety of viewpoints and content types.
“We have consistently emphasized that our business decisions are driven by the goal of providing valuable experiences for people who use our technologies. We are excited about the ways people are using Meta AI, whether it’s to spark new ideas, edit and animate media, dive deeper into topics of interest, find creative inspiration, and more. As our products evolve, we continue to experiment with different Meta AI experiences for everyone using our services,” Meta stated.
Meta AI ‘Avocado’ Delay
Meta Platforms has delayed the release of its next foundational AI model, code-named Avocado, pushing its expected launch to at least May after internal tests showed the system lagging behind rival models on key capabilities such as reasoning, coding and writing tasks, The New York Times reported.
The delay complicates what was expected to be a breakthrough year for the company’s AI push and tempers expectations that Meta would soon match the performance of leading large language models from competitors such as Google, OpenAI and Anthropic.