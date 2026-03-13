Meta Delays Avocado AI Model Launch to May Amid Performance Lag and Internal Turmoil

Meta’s TBD Lab

A new internal group known as TBD Lab has been tasked with developing several next-generation models, including Avocado as well as an image- and video-focused model called Mango. The team is also planning a larger follow-up model known internally as Watermelon. However, the effort has reportedly faced internal turnover and strategic disagreements with senior executives such as Chris Cox and Andrew Bosworth over priorities and monetisation strategy.