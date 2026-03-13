  1. home
  2. Deeptech
  3. Meta delays avocado ai model launch to may amid performance lag and internal turmoil

Meta Delays Avocado AI Model Launch to May Amid Performance Lag and Internal Turmoil

Meta Platforms pushes back the release of its Avocado AI model after it failed to beat rivals in reasoning and coding

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Meta Delays Avocado AI Model Launch
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Meta delayed its Avocado AI model to May 2026 after failing internal benchmarks

  • The system lags behind OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic in reasoning and coding

  • Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang is leading a shift toward proprietary, paid models

Meta Platforms has delayed the release of its next foundational AI model, code-named Avocado, pushing its expected launch to at least May after internal tests showed the system lagging behind rival models on key capabilities such as reasoning, coding and writing tasks, The New York Times reported.

The delay complicates what was expected to be a breakthrough year for the company’s AI push and tempers expectations that Meta would soon match the performance of leading large language models from competitors such as Google, OpenAI and Anthropic.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Meta Signs $6 Billion Deal - null
Meta Goes All in on AI Data Centers, Signs $6Bn Deal with Corning to Secure Fiber-Optic Supply

BY Outlook Business Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Avocado’s Performance Issues

Internal evaluations reportedly found that Avocado performs better than Meta’s earlier model, Llama 4, but still trails the most recent systems released by rival AI developers.

The performance gap has led executives to consider interim measures, including the possibility of licensing an external AI model to power some products while development of Avocado continues.

The setback comes amid a broader restructuring of Meta’s AI strategy. Following the underwhelming reception of Llama 4, the company invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI and elevated its founder Alexandr Wang to help lead the company’s AI initiatives.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth - null
Project Avocado & Mango: Inside Meta’s Six-Month Sprint to Rebuild Its Generative AI Lead

BY Outlook Business Desk

Meta’s TBD Lab

A new internal group known as TBD Lab has been tasked with developing several next-generation models, including Avocado as well as an image- and video-focused model called Mango. The team is also planning a larger follow-up model known internally as Watermelon. However, the effort has reportedly faced internal turnover and strategic disagreements with senior executives such as Chris Cox and Andrew Bosworth over priorities and monetisation strategy.

The situation highlights how even companies with vast financial and computing resources struggle to quickly match the performance of cutting-edge AI systems. Achieving strong performance across multiple skills, including reasoning, coding and natural language generation, remains technically challenging.

The delay also reflects Meta’s ongoing debate over whether its future models should be open source or more tightly controlled. While earlier Llama models were widely released to the developer community, the company is reportedly leaning toward more controlled releases to better manage safety and commercial considerations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×