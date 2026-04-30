Adani Enterprises Q4 FY26: Revenue Up 20%, New Assets Drag Company to ₹221 Cr Net Loss

Adani Enterprises posted a net loss of ₹221 crore in Q4 FY26.
Revenue rose 20% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹32,439 crore, while full-year profit after tax jumped 31% to ₹9,339 crore.
The board declared a dividend of ₹1.30 per share for FY26, with June 12, 2026 set as the record date.
Adani Enterprises reported a net loss of ₹221 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26), a sharp reversal from the net profit of ₹3,845 crore posted in the same period last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 20% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹32,439 crore during the quarter.
The company attributed the loss primarily to higher depreciation charges on recently commissioned assets, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport and its copper plant.
Alongside the results, the board declared a dividend of ₹1.30 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed June 12, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after June 30, 2026, subject to applicable tax deductions.
Despite the headline loss, operational performance remained relatively stable. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depriciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter rose 3% to ₹4,479 crore from ₹4,346 crore a year earlier. The company noted that its infrastructure and utility portfolio now contributes approximately 80% of total EBITDA, improving the visibility and stability of cash flows going forward.
The quarterly results were announced after market hours on Thursday. Adani Enterprises shares closed 0.85% lower at ₹2,404.05 on BSE and 0.72 % lower at 2,408.40 on NSE.
Full-Year Numbers
The full-year picture was more encouraging. For FY26, Adani Enterprises reported a 3% rise in total income to ₹1.02 lakh crore, while full-year EBITDA stood at ₹16,464 crore. Profit after tax for the year rose 31% to ₹9,339 crore, supported by exceptional gains during the period.
Group Chairman Gautam Adani struck an optimistic note on the results. "Adani Enterprises has delivered yet another year of disciplined execution, stable EBITDA and continued momentum across our core infrastructure and incubation platforms," he said. He added that the majority of EBITDA is now driven by core infrastructure and stable mining services, "reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio."
Adani also highlighted key milestones in FY26, including progress on large infrastructure assets such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport, and the Ganga Expressway. "As India's growth accelerates, we continue to focus on building and scaling globally competitive infrastructure businesses with our robust project pipeline," he said.