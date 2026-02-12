A

GPUs are essential for both training and inference in AI development. Currently, we have around 38,000 GPUs available across the ecosystem and we have recently completed the fourth round of empanelment to further strengthen this infrastructure. We also expect at least 20,000 additional GPUs to be onboarded in the near future, which will significantly enhance our capacity to support startups, researchers and innovators. This growing infrastructure will help ensure more reliable, scalable and affordable access to computing resources for building and deploying advanced AI solutions.