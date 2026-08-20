Elon Musk’s Starlink Renews India Push With Gen 2 Satellite Plans

Starlink’s earlier Gen 2 application was rejected over non-conforming features and spectrum bands
India is still developing its regulatory framework for D2D connectivity, with TRAI conducting consultations
Security clearance and spectrum allocation remain key hurdles before commercial satellite services can begin
Elon Musk’s Starlink has renewed its push to expand satellite communication services in India, filing a fresh application with the country’s space regulator for approval of its second-generation satellite constellation.
The Economic Times (ET) reported the development stating that the new proposal seeks authorisation for nearly 30,000 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) and includes newer technologies such as direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.
The satellites would reportedly operate at an altitude of 340-615 km.
Starlink, operated by Musk-owned SpaceX, had previously sought approval for both its Gen 1 and Gen 2 constellations in India.
However, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) approved only the Gen 1 network in July 2025.
The earlier application for the larger Gen 2 constellation, involving 30,000 satellites, was rejected because certain proposed features and spectrum bands did not conform to Indian requirements.
While SpaceX ultimately plans to deploy around 42,000 satellites under its Gen 2 programme, it has currently sought Indian approval for nearly 30,000, as per the ET report.
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The company could seek authorisation for additional satellites at a later stage.
D2D Services To Widen Starlink’s Reach
The renewed application comes as India considers enabling services such as D2D connectivity and opening additional spectrum bands for satellite communications.
D2D technology could allow compatible phones and other devices to connect with satellites, potentially extending connectivity to locations with weak or unavailable terrestrial mobile coverage.
India has yet to finalise its regulatory framework for such services. Indian telecom operators have raised concerns that satellite companies offering direct mobile connectivity could compete with conventional networks and have argued that they should face comparable regulatory requirements.
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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is holding consultations on D2D and may issue recommendations in the coming months, the ET report said.
If approved, Starlink’s Gen 2 network could significantly expand its capacity and service offerings against other players reportedly targeting India’s satellite communications market, including Reliance Jio’s proposed 1,600-satellite LEO constellation, Eutelsat OneWeb and Amazon Leo.
However, commercial satellite services remain pending for NGSO operators in India due to outstanding requirements, including security clearances and spectrum allocation. While TRAI has recommended a framework for satellite spectrum pricing, the government is yet to take a final decision, as per ET.