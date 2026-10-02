ICICI Life Hands Mishra CEO Role For Five Years As Bagchi Leaves For HDFC Bank

Bagchi Cites A New Opportunity

Bagchi wrote to the board on October 1 to say he was leaving to take up a career opportunity outside the company. He addressed the letter to the board of directors. His last day in office is October 13, at the close of business hours. Until then, he continues as managing director and CEO. He said he would back the transition and see that duties are passed on smoothly, and thanked the board, ICICI Group, the management team and stakeholders for their trust.