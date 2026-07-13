Anthropic Extends Claude Fable 5 Free Access Till July 19; Here's Who Benefits

Anthropic extended free promotional access to its Claude Fable 5 AI model across all paid plans until July 19, 2026
The technology firm also extended a 50 per cent increase to Claude Code's weekly usage limits through the same date
Users can utilise up to 50 per cent of their weekly subscription limits on the Fable 5 model at no extra cost
Anthropic has extended free promotional access to Claude Fable 5, its newest AI model, across all paid Claude plans till July 19, 2026. The company has also extended a 50% increase to Claude Code's weekly usage limits through the same date.
The extension was announced by Claude's official account on X (formerly Twitter). The promotion was originally set to end on July 12.
What's Included?
According to Anthropic's support page, users can access Claude Fable 5 at no extra cost during the promotional period, using up to 50% of their weekly subscription limits on the model. Once that threshold is reached, users can either continue using Fable 5 through usage credits, billed separately from their subscription, or switch to another Claude model to keep working within their remaining plan limits.
There is nothing users need to claim or activate to access the promotion. Fable 5 draws from a plan's regular weekly usage limit but consumes it faster than other Claude models, Anthropic said.
The promotion is available on Pro, Max, and Team plans, as well as premium seats on seat-based Enterprise plans where enabled by the organisation. It can be accessed across Claude's web, mobile, and desktop apps, as well as Claude Cowork, Claude Code, Claude Design, Claude for Microsoft 365, Claude for Teams, and Claude Tag.
What's Not Included?
Per the support page, the promotion does not extend to standard seats on seat-based Enterprise plans, usage-based Enterprise plans, or API usage. Access to Claude Fable 5 through the Claude API continues to be billed separately at standard rates.
For organisations on legacy seat-based Enterprise plans, access depends on seat type: standard seats do not include Fable 5 unless the organisation has enabled usage credits, while premium seats get Fable 5 included in their subscription during the promotional period at no extra cost.
What Will Happen After July 19?
Anthropic said that once the promotion ends, Claude Fable 5 will no longer be included in a plan's weekly usage limits. Users will be able to continue using the model only through usage credits, which let them pay for usage beyond what their plan includes.
This is the second time Anthropic has extended the promotional window for Fable 5, which was first released on June 9, 2026, alongside Claude Mythos 5.