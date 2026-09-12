ISRO, DRDO And The Rise Of India’s Military-Industrial Complex

India is drawing lessons from other countries’ experiences and recognising that its strategic sectors need to scale up rapidly and the private sector can be a critical partner in this endeavour. Without industrial support, the space sector is at best a scientific pursuit, and many such space sciences do not happen without industrial manufacturing prowess. The space reforms of 2020 have not only brought industry to an equal pedestal but, as seen from large orders, have also made the shift from artisanal, exquisite low-volume manufacturing to high-rate mass manufacturing clearly visible.