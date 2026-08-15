Scorpio Lifestyler To Be Launched By April 2027; Starting Price Below ₹19.79 Lakh Ex-Showroom

On the UK market, he said, "I want to do it. If I am convinced I can do it, I am not in a hurry because I have a core market which is doing well and will continue to bet on this market. But we will go there." On the company's business expansion strategy, he said, "There is a set of markets, which I want to be careful about, but a little bit of low-hanging fruit with what we already have, which we haven't stretched ourselves for, such as Indonesia for us." "We are doing well right now with the commercial market, and we have realised this is a market we can play and do well in. We are looking at other markets where an existing product can easily go," he said.