Scorpio Lifestyler To Be Launched By April 2027; Starting Price Below ₹19.79 Lakh Ex-Showroom

The Mahindra Group expects the latent demand among customers for a vehicle that delivers authentic capability without compromising on technology, safety, and comfort for everyday usability, will help its mid-size global lifestyle pickup up attract customers in the domestic market.
The company on Friday unveiled its global pik up, now set to be launched as the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler in India.
First showcased as a concept in Cape Town, South Africa, in August 2023, the pik up will be launched as the Mahindra Lifestyler across international markets, marking a significant milestone in Mahindra's global growth journey.
The Scorpio Lifestyler is set to make its debut by April 2027, with India prices starting below ₹19.79 lakh ex-showroom, Mahindra & Mahindra said.
At the same time, the company introduced an all-new series of its electric SUV, the BE 6-SPORTEQ, on Saturday. Deliveries of the SPORTEQ will commence from August 26.
Besides this, Mahindra also took the wraps off two additional expressions of the SPORTEQ philosophy, the top-of-the-line launch edition and the performance-focused Formula E Freedom Edition.
"We believe that the latent demand for uncompromised choice means there is an open space for us to grow," Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, told reporters at a media interaction.
Gollagunta further said, "We see a growing appetite among customers for a vehicle that delivers authentic capability without compromising on technology, safety, comfort for everyday usability".
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"We are investing in building awareness, strengthening our network and creating the right ownership experience for this category. We believe the Scorpio Lifestyler has the potential to redefine expectations and shape the future of the pickup segment in India," Gollagutta added.
Designed at Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai and developed at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai, the Scorpio Lifestyler is built for a bigger world.
The company has unveiled three distinctive expressions- Valley edition, Reef edition and Trail edition- of the pickup.
The company said it was targeting the high-potential mid-size lifestyle pickup segment across Australia and New Zealand, South Africa, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.
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Stating that the company will continue to double down on the core markets- the right-hand drive (RHD) markets like South Africa and Australia -- where it already has a strong legacy, Gollagunta said, it has also done well in some left-hand drive markets as well as in some small markets like Tunisia and Chile.
"We will continue to (do) better (in) those markets because we have built a dealer ecosystem. We will continue to go down that path," he said.
On its expansion strategy in other RHD foreign countries, Gollagunta said, "We have talked about the UK; it is the largest RHD SUV market in the world after India. We don't have presence there. But we will be very deliberate in how we go there." "If we go there, we want to go there to win. If we are not convinced we can't win, we will be careful about doing it. Everybody is looking at India as the third-largest market, one of the fastest-growing markets. And I don't want to be the one leaving that opportunity and trying to do a bunch of things," he said.
On the UK market, he said, "I want to do it. If I am convinced I can do it, I am not in a hurry because I have a core market which is doing well and will continue to bet on this market. But we will go there." On the company's business expansion strategy, he said, "There is a set of markets, which I want to be careful about, but a little bit of low-hanging fruit with what we already have, which we haven't stretched ourselves for, such as Indonesia for us." "We are doing well right now with the commercial market, and we have realised this is a market we can play and do well in. We are looking at other markets where an existing product can easily go," he said.