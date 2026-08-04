AI and Machine Learning Jobs Jump 33% as White-Collar Hiring Gains Momentum

India's white-collar hiring rose 5% year-on-year in July, led by AI and IT recruitment.
AI/ML roles remained the fastest-growing segment, while insurance topped sector-wise hiring growth.
Kolkata and Hyderabad emerged as the strongest hiring markets, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index.
India's white-collar job market started the second quarter of the current financial year on a positive note, with hiring increasing 5% year-on-year (YoY) in July, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index.
The index stood at 3,227 in July, up from 3,074 in the same month last year, reflecting improved hiring activity across several sectors. The report pointed to continued demand for artificial intelligence (AI) talent and a recovery in information technology (IT) recruitment as the key drivers of growth.
Hiring for freshers also remained healthy, rising 6% from a year earlier. Recruitment increased across most mid- and senior-level experience bands as well, indicating that companies are expanding hiring across different levels.
AI and IT Continue to Lead Hiring
Artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) remained the fastest-growing job segment, with hiring rising 33% YoY in July. The report noted that AI/ML has consistently remained the strongest-performing segment in India's white-collar job market for more than two years.
The IT and software services sector also showed signs of recovery, with hiring growing 6% compared with last year after witnessing uneven trends over the past year. Within the sector, demand for AI professionals increased 30%, while hiring for IT and information security roles rose 23%.
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Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and CEO of Info Edge (India) Ltd, said, as quoted by IANS, "The July hiring trends point to a market that is steadily gaining momentum. Growth in IT hiring, sustained demand for AI talent and continued expansion in fresher recruitment indicate that employers are investing in both future-ready skills and workforce expansion."
Insurance Tops Sectoral Growth; Kolkata Leads Cities
Among sectors, insurance recorded the strongest hiring growth with a 10% increase, followed by real estate at 8%. Healthcare and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) also reported steady recruitment activity.
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However, hiring slowed in telecom, banking and financial services, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and the education sector during the month, the report said.
Across cities, Kolkata posted the highest hiring growth at 17%, followed by Hyderabad at 16%, Chennai at 11% and Bengaluru at 8%. Hiring remained largely unchanged in Mumbai and Delhi. Meanwhile, recruitment at Global Capability Centres (GCCs) rose 5% YoY, driven by Chennai and Hyderabad, with demand for experienced AI professionals and high-paying AI roles continuing to stay strong.