Rashtrapati Bhavan Honours ‘Organ Man Of India’ Nilesh Mandlewala With Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], May 28: Recognising his selfless service of giving new life to thousands through organ donation awareness for more than two decades, the Government of India announced Nilesh Mandlewala’s name for the Padma Shri award on 26 January 2026. On 25 May 2026, during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony of Padma Awards 2026 held at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Shri award upon Nilesh Mandlewala in the presence of Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and several other dignitaries for his invaluable contribution in the field of social service and organ donation awareness.

This honour belongs to all organ donors and their family members: Padma Shri awardee Nilesh Mandlewala

Nilesh Mandlewala dedicated the Padma Shri award to his late parents and Lord Dwarkadhish.

Expressing his emotions, Padma Shri Nilesh Mandlewala said, “This honour is not just mine or Donate Life’s honour, but it belongs to the entire city of Surat and the state of Gujarat. This honour belongs to all organ donors and their family members.” He further stated that this recognition also belongs to all doctors and hospitals of Surat and South Gujarat, Surat City Police, Surat Airport Authority, forensic doctors of SMIMER and Civil Hospital, CISF, print media, electronic media, digital media, all volunteers, staff members, and trustees of Donate Life. He also dedicated this honour to various social organisations and individuals across the country who are continuously supporting and spreading awareness about organ donation.

Nilesh Mandlewala, widely known as the “Organ Man of India,” has devoted nearly two decades to promoting organ donation with a vision that by 2047, no Indian should die due to organ shortage. Starting his mission in 2005 and later founding Donate Life in 2014, he has helped facilitate over 1380 organ and tissue donations, giving new life and vision to more than 1270 people across India and globally. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, he enabled 203 donations from Surat alone, while his awareness campaigns have reached over 100 million people, helping Surat gain recognition as an “Organ Donor City.”Additionally, Nileshbhai has also been honoured with more than 70 awards by various national and international organisations, including the prestigious “Gujarat Gaurav Award,” the highest civilian honour of the Government of Gujarat.