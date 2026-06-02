Research and Technology Can Help Ayurveda Achieve Global Relevance: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Emphasising the growing role of research and technology in strengthening traditional healthcare systems, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said Ayurveda can achieve greater global acceptance through scientific validation, innovation, and evidence-based research. He was speaking at the inauguration of Rasayu Life Sciences' new facility in Karvenagar, an organisation engaged in Ayurveda-based research and drug development. Sawant said institutions such as Rasayu Life Sciences are contributing significantly to the advancement of Ayurveda by combining traditional knowledge with modern scientific methods. "The establishment of the Ministry of AYUSH under PM gave a major boost to Ayurveda research. Rasayu's efforts in developing globally recognised medicines through research, clinical data, and modern concepts such as personalised medicine are commendable," he said.