Agilisium Invests ₹50 Crore to Make Pharma, Biotech Operationalise AI

Commenting on the occasion, Agilisium Founder and CEO Raj Babu said, "The biggest constraint in AI adoption in Life Sciences is no longer technology; it is talent. The companies that will lead Life Sciences in the next decade will not be the ones that simply purchase AI models. They will be the ones that embed AI capability deep inside their organisations." He continued, "At Agilisium, our advantage comes from the compounding institutional and domain knowledge we have built by focusing exclusively on Life Sciences."