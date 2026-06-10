Meta Platforms partners Reliance Industries to build its first AI-ready data centre in India
Meta will lease 168 MW at Reliance’s Jamnagar campus, with scope for future expansion
Mark Zuckerberg said Meta is proud to partner Reliance for its first AI data centre in India
Meta Platforms has partnered with Reliance Industries to build its first large-scale AI-ready data centre campus in India, marking a major expansion of its infrastructure footprint in the country.
The facility will be developed at Reliance’s hyperscale campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where Meta will lease 168 megawatts of capacity, with the option to scale further. The move establishes Meta’s physical AI infrastructure presence in its key growth market.
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive of Meta, said, “We’re proud to be working with Reliance to build our first AI-enabled datacenter in India.” He added, “This world-class facility in Jamnagar will help us scale our AI infrastructure globally while deepening our long-term investment in India’s economy.”
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, called the partnership a transformative moment for India’s digital infrastructure, adding that it reflects India’s readiness to lead the global AI revolution.
Clean Energy Global Connectivity Push
Meta will power the entire campus using renewable energy and cool it with desalinated seawater, with all associated costs to be borne by the company.
The facility will also be connected to Project Waterworth, Meta’s subsea cable network, which is expected to be one of the world’s longest systems, linking Jamnagar directly to its global digital backbone.
To support its energy needs, Meta is backing nearly 1 gigawatt of renewable capacity across India. CleanMax will develop 837 MW of solar and wind projects in Rajasthan and Karnataka, while Fourth Partner Energy will add 88 MW across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
India AI Data Centre Growth
According to the reports, the deal builds on a partnership that began in 2020, when Meta invested $5.7 billion to buy a 9.98% stake in Jio Platforms. Since then, both companies have expanded their work together through Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited, a joint AI venture, with a combined investment of ₹855 crore.
Reliance has also said it will invest $110 billion over the next seven years in building infrastructure for artificial intelligence.
The announcement comes as India’s data centre sector sees strong growth, with companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google, along with Indian groups Reliance, Adani, Tata and L&T, expected to invest over $270 billion in the next five to seven years. This is expected to expand India’s data centre capacity from 1.4 gigawatts to around 10 gigawatts.
Adani Enterprises alone plans to invest $100 billion by 2035. Government support, including a 20-year tax holiday for cloud companies, is also helping boost investor confidence.