Cybersecurity Solutions Firm Kratikal Tech Strengthens Board Ahead of Listing Plans

Kratikal Tech on Thursday announced the appointment of three independent directors, as the cybersecurity solutions company strengthened its board ahead of the proposed listing on the BSE.
In a release, the company said the appointments come in the backdrop of its transition from a founder-led structure to a more institutionalised governance framework.
Kratikal Tech has appointed "Anand Ramanlal Karwa, Shubhi Kesarwani, and Sanjeev Kumar Sinha as Independent Directors, strengthening its board as it prepares for a proposed listing on the BSE”.
Karwa brings over 17 years of experience in finance and accounting, treasury management and fund management, risk management and controlling, among other areas, the release said, adding he will chair the audit committee of the company.
Kesarwani has experience of six years, and has founded GuruJal in March 2019 onwards, which functioned as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of District Administration Gurugram till February 2023, and then merged with Abhipsa Foundation from March 2023.
Sinha has experience of 10 years in technology development, digital engineering, and development/business centre ownership for delivering Web, IoT, embedded and digital products, large-scale software integration, and solutions, the release added.