Noida’s Jewar Airport Set to Open Soon, Commercial Flights Likely By Year End

Noida International Airport at Jewar to be inaugurated on October 30.
Phase 1 connects 10 cities with capacity for 12 million passengers.
Jewar positioned as major cargo hub, easing pressure on Delhi Airport.
Runway, ATC tower complete; terminal and interiors near final completion.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced on Wednesday that the much awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to be inaugurated on October 30. As per a Hindustan Times report, commercial flights in the airport are expected to start within 45 days of the opening.
While addressing an event in Ghaziabad, the Minister said, “We are trying to push the inauguration of the Noida airport so that we can see it happen very soon. Right now the date we have decided on is October 30, and within 45 days, we can see the operations. The airlines are also excited to operate from Jewar airport, and the area has huge potential.”
Phase 1 to Connect at least 10 Cities
The airport will connect at least 10 domestic cities in the initial phase. These cities include Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Besides that, talks have been held with IndiGo and Air India Express to start services.
In the first phase, the airport will feature a single runway and a terminal with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers on an annual basis. Additionally, authorities expect traffic of around six million passengers in the first year. The facility is projected to scale up to 70 million passengers a year in four phases.
Growing Hub for Cargo, Logistics
Besides passenger traffic, Naidu underlined the strategic role of Jewar as a cargo hub. He said, “We see it as more than civil aviation connectivity — it will be a major cargo hub as well.”
The airport is spread over 1,334 hectares and with its inauguration, it is expected to ease pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and strengthen NCR’s position as an aviation and logistics centre.
Construction in Final Phase
The construction of the long-awaited airport has entered its final phase. As of now, the 3,900-metre runway and air traffic control tower are complete, while the terminal structure is near completion. Aerobridges, baggage handling systems and e-gates have been installed. while interior works are in progress and are expected to be completed by October.
The aviation minister further said, “Pleased to share that this iconic airport project, set to be Asia’s largest, is now nearing completion. I believe the Jewar project, with its state-of-the-art facilities, will further energise India’s aviation ecosystem. With a vast catchment area in the Delhi-NCR region, the future prospects are very exciting.”
Once the readiness of the airport is confirmed, theDirectorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue the aerodrome licence.
Connectivity and Plans of Expansion
Six major roads will connect to the airport, in addition to a rapid rail-cum-metro corridor and pod taxis. The aitport will operate under the code DXN.
Naidu also announced that Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad will be expanded and additional land sought from the Uttar Pradesh government for parking facilities will be added.
In addition to that, the Minister also said that free Wi-Fi will be available at all airports across India within two months and libraries will also be introduced for passengers.