IndiGo To Start Noida Airport Flights From June 15: Check Routes & Rollout Plan

IndiGo will start flights from Noida Airport on June 15, first airline at Jewar
IndiGo will connect over 16 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Jaipur and Srinagar initially
IndiGo will begin Lucknow–Noida–Bengaluru and daily Hyderabad–Noida–Amritsar flights on launch day
Domestic carrier IndiGo will begin commercial operations from Noida International Airport on June 15, becoming the first airline to operate flights from the newly developed airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.
The airline has planned an initial network linking more than 16 domestic destinations. These include major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar, strengthening regional travel options.
On launch day, IndiGo will operate its first services on the Lucknow–Noida–Bengaluru route. The same day, it will also introduce daily Hyderabad–Noida–Amritsar flights, setting the base for wider network expansion from the airport.
Initial Route Rollout
From June 16, the airline will further extend operations with Bengaluru–Noida–Jammu services. IndiGo has also prepared a phased rollout plan from July 1, covering additional destinations such as Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Pantnagar and Chandigarh.
The carrier will operate multiple daily flights on select routes, particularly connecting Lucknow, Jaipur, Pantnagar and Chandigarh. This is expected to improve frequency and convenience for passengers travelling across key northern and central Indian cities.
Noida International Airport will be the third commercial airport in the National Capital Region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and Hindon Airport. It is located along the Yamuna Expressway and is one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects.
NCR Aviation Growth
The airport is expected to improve air connectivity across the National Capital Region and western Uttar Pradesh. It will also strengthen links with tier-2 and tier-3 cities, making travel easier and supporting regional movement and economic activity.
Cargo operations are also scheduled to begin from June 15 alongside passenger services. This will help improve logistics efficiency and support trade movement from the region.
Officials have confirmed that most operational clearances have been completed after the airport’s inauguration in March. However, final approval from BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) for the airport security programme is still awaited before full scale operations begin.
Other airlines, including Akasa Air and Air India Express, are also expected to launch services in phased stages. Discussions regarding initial routes to 17 cities were finalised during a recent board meeting of Yamuna International Airport Limited.
The airport authority is also planning to expand infrastructure by adding 25 more aircraft parking stands over the next two years at an estimated cost of ₹300 crore. This is aimed at handling more flights as passenger traffic continues to grow.