Why HDFC Bank Is Borrowing $750 Mn From Global Investors

HDFC Bank raised $750 million through five-year senior unsecured dollar bonds
Issued via its GIFT City IFSC unit, it marks one of the largest recent offshore fundraises by an Indian lender
The issue reportedly drew strong global demand, signalling investor confidence in India’s banking sector
India's private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, has tapped international debt markets by issuing $750 million worth of dollar-denominated bonds, marking one of the biggest offshore fundraising exercises by an Indian bank in recent years.
The move has drawn attention across the banking sector, with market participants watching closely to see whether other lenders follow a similar route.
What Exactly Has HDFC Bank Done?
Through its GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit, HDFC Bank has completed the issuance of $750 million senior unsecured bonds, the bank said in a regulatory filing on June 16.
With allotment scheduled for June 24, 2026, and maturity on June 24, 2031, the bond carries a five-year tenure.
The bonds will pay an annual coupon of 5.067%, with interest payments due every six months starting December 24, 2026, the bank said.
The securities are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB by S&P and will be listed on India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd and NSE IFSC.
What Is A Bond Issue?
A bank bond issue is a method through which a financial institution raises funds from investors by issuing debt instruments. In return, the bank commits to making periodic interest payments and repaying the original investment amount when the bonds reach maturity.
The HDFC Bank's bond is a senior unsecured bond, meaning investors lend money to the bank without any specific assets being pledged as collateral. In return, investors receive periodic interest payments and repayment of principal at maturity.
These bonds reportedly rank ahead of subordinated debt in the event of liquidation, although they do not carry any special rights or privileges.
Why Borrow Dollars Instead Of Rupees?
The transaction comes shortly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced measures allowing banks and state-owned companies raising overseas debt to benefit from a subsidised hedging facility, reducing the cost of managing currency risk.
HDFC Bank's filing stated that the proceeds will support its banking activities.
Strong investor demand enabled HDFC Bank to price the bonds at 90 basis points above US Treasury yields, tighter than the initial guidance of 120 basis points, as per a report by news agency Reuters.
Considering the hedging discount, the all-in landed cost of funds for the bank should be around 7%, Reuters quoted a banker as saying.
Who Is Lending The Money?
HDFC Bank's filing does not disclose the identities of investors. However, the issue reportedly attracted robust demand from international investors, helping compress pricing during the book-building process.
The transaction reflects continued appetite among global investors for debt issued by leading Indian financial institutions with investment-grade ratings.
What Will HDFC Use The Funds For?
The funds will be utilised for banking activities, the bank said in the filing, without adding much on the matter.
The proceeds, however, are expected to support overseas branches and subsidiaries, fund growth in offshore operations and meet general corporate requirements, as per Reuters.
Does This Affect Customers?
The fundraising exercise does not directly alter banking services for retail customers. The additional overseas funding can strengthen a bank's liquidity position and provide greater flexibility to support lending and business expansion.
What Does It Signal About India's Banking Sector?
HDFC Bank's transaction is the largest offshore bond sale by an Indian lender since the $750 million bond issue by State Bank of India (SBI) in 2023.
The successful issuance would demonstrate investor confidence in India's banking sector and may encourage more lenders to diversify funding sources by accessing global debt markets, as per a report by the Indian Express.
SBI and Bank of Baroda are also reportedly exploring overseas fundraising opportunities.
Bankers are expecting $15-20 billion of inflows through the external commercial borrowing route over the next six months, as per Reuters.