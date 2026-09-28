Why ASUS Is Betting on India’s MSMEs to Drive PC Market Growth | VP Dinesh Sharma Explains

A

Yes, absolutely. MSMEs are one of the key segments in India, and we want to work very sincerely to ensure that they get a truly worry-free business experience.

If MSMEs grow by even 10%, it can have a massive impact on India's GDP. If we can move from, say, 7.5% growth to 10%, we want to help enable that increase.

IT, and especially PCs, can play a very important role here. Within the MSME segment, PCs will constitute the majority of both use cases and spending. MSMEs are unlikely to have the same level of back-end cloud investment as large enterprises, so PCs will remain a key driver of the systems and solutions they use internally to run their businesses. We therefore want to be a critical part of that growth.