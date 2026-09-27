What IRDAI's Distribution Reforms Mean For Bank Fee Income

Separately, the draft proposes expense of management (EOM) caps with a five-year glide path. General insurers and standalone health insurers must bring EOM down to 25% in two years and 20% in five. Life insurers must achieve 15% of premium in two years and 12.5% in five; those already below this limit must go below 10%. The definition of EOM is also tightened: the denominator moves to gross direct premium, inward reinsurance benefit is removed, and carve-outs for technology, insurance awareness, and rural and government scheme spending are folded into the single limit. Reinsurance commission cannot be netted off.