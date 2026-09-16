Restructuring, RBI Review Or Court: Where The Tatas Go After RBI’s Rejection

This could prove to be an even bigger governance issue than the IPO itself. “Listing would not, by itself, dilute Tata Trusts’ majority shareholding or automatically extinguish every contractual or constitutional right attached to that shareholding,” says Agarwal. “The more difficult question is whether the special vetoes embedded in the Articles can continue indefinitely once Tata Sons becomes a listed company. Those rights would have to be tested against SEBI’s regime on special shareholder rights and equitable treatment of shareholders.”