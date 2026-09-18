A

No. The Articles are clear. Any matter placed before the board must carry the affirmative vote of a majority of the directors nominated by the two Tata Trusts, namely the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. There are two such nominees on the board today, so both must vote in favour. Without that, the decision does not meet the requirement of the Articles. This is not a formality. It is the mechanism through which the Trusts, holding about two-thirds of the company, exercise their rights as owners.