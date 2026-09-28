Tata Trusts Seek To Move Tata Sons Out Of RBI's NBFC And CIC Categories

Tata Trusts, holding 66% in Tata Sons, have proposed merging TESS and TCE into it so it is classified as neither an NBFC nor a CIC.
The Trusts said the merged entity would have operating revenues of ₹105,043 crore as of March 31, 2026.
The plan needs an RBI no-objection certificate, after which Tata Sons would surrender its CIC registration.
Tata Trusts have proposed a restructuring of Tata Sons Private Limited that would leave the company classified as neither a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) nor a Core Investment Company (CIC), the Trusts said in a statement.
The Trusts, which hold 66% of Tata Sons, want Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Private Limited (TESS) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) merged into it.
According to the Trusts, the merged entity would have posted operating revenues of ₹105,043 crore as of March 31, 2026, well above its ₹40,072 crore in income from financial assets. They put operating revenues at 64.3% of total income, and said this would keep the company short of the principal business criteria for an NBFC.
The conditions for a CIC would not be met either, the statement said. Net assets would stand at ₹200,158 crore, of which investments in group companies would account for ₹177,120 crore, below the 90% threshold.
A Return To An Older Structure
The Trusts said the plan takes Tata Sons back to a model it followed for almost 80 of its 100 years, running operating businesses whose revenues funded newer ventures. Tata Consultancy Services was a division of the company until it was demerged into a separate subsidiary in 2004, they noted, as were other operating businesses.
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Under the proposal, Tata Sons would again earn its own revenue while continuing as the Tata Group's holding company. The Trusts said this would match the Reserve Bank of India's classification of the company after 2004 as a "non-banking, non-financial company". It would remain an unlisted private company.
Since TESS and TCE are operating, non-financial companies, their merger into an entity currently treated as an NBFC must follow the RBI's Voluntary Amalgamation Directions for NBFCs, 2025. These require a no-objection certificate from the central bank before the deal proceeds. Tata Sons would surrender its CIC registration certificate once the reorganisation is complete.
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The Trusts have written to the Tata Sons board asking it to consider and approve the proposal and take the necessary steps, including applying to the RBI. They said they and Tata Sons would engage with the regulator on all aspects of the plan.
The statement also referred to unanimous resolutions passed in July 2025 by the boards of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which held that all efforts should be made to keep Tata Sons an unlisted private company. According to the Trusts, the plan is in line with those resolutions and with regulatory requirements.
The Trusts added that the plan would preserve the group's organisational structure, which is more than 100 years old and has focused on long-term initiatives for nation building and the welfare of the disadvantaged and excluded. They said it serves the interests of the group and its stakeholders.