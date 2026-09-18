Tata Sons vs Tata Trusts: The Battle Over Who Calls the Shots

Barring Tata, every board member voted in favour of the resolution, including Srinivasan. It was reported that the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) had sought to restrain Srinivasan from participating in or voting on the resolution before the meeting. Srinivasan rejected the move, arguing that he was a joint nominee of SDTT and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and that one Trust could not unilaterally prevent him from exercising his rights as a director.