Who Will Succeed Jamie Dimon? JPMorgan Narrows CEO Race to Two Internal Candidates

JPMorgan Chase has promoted Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh as co-presidents and handed them leadership of its two biggest businesses.
Marianne Lake, once seen as a leading contender to succeed Jamie Dimon, has announced her retirement from the bank.
The latest changes narrow the list of potential successors, with Rohrbaugh now emerging as the frontrunner internally.
JPMorgan Chase has promoted Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh as co-presidents, marking a key step in its long-running CEO succession planning. The two executives will also head the bank’s largest businesses, as the lender prepares for a leadership transition at the top, according to The Wall Street Journal.
“The changes announced today mark an important step in our Board’s thoughtful process around succession planning and development of our top leaders,” said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, according to the report.
The bank’s succession process has been closely watched as Dimon, who has led JPMorgan for two decades, is expected to remain CEO for around three more years before eventually stepping into an executive chairman role.
Succession Plan Takes Shape
Rohrbaugh, who previously led the investment banking and trading businesses, will now head the consumer banking division. The move gives him experience across both of JPMorgan’s largest operations. Petno will become the sole head of the commercial and investment bank.
The board decided to narrow the succession race to Petno and Rohrbaugh after concluding they had the strongest support among senior executives and employees, the report said.
The bank also granted both executives $30 million in retention bonuses in restricted stock units, which will vest through 2028. Senior executives Jennifer Piepszak and Mary Erdoes received $20 million each.
Lake Steps Down From Contention
Marianne Lake, who led the consumer bank and was once widely seen as a top candidate to succeed Dimon, has decided to retire from JPMorgan. People familiar with the matter said she stepped aside after it became clear she would not be selected for the final succession race.
Lake previously served as chief financial officer and was considered one of the most prominent internal candidates due to her investor-facing role and deep understanding of the bank’s financials.
Internal discussions around leadership also included feedback on management style, though that was not the decisive factor in the board’s selection process, the report said.
According to the report, Rohrbaugh is now viewed internally as a leading contender to eventually replace Dimon, though the final decision on JPMorgan’s next CEO will rest with the board.