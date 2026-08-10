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Hyundai Motor India Eyes Cumulative Sales Of 10 Lakh Connected Cars By 2027

The company has over 8 lakh connected cars currently on Indian roads equipped with its proprietary AI-powered connected car technology platform, 'Hyundai Bluelink', Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

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Hyundai Motor India Eyes Cumulative Sales Of 10 Lakh Connected Cars By 2027
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Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday said it is aiming to have cumulative sales of 10 lakh connected cars -- vehicles that have wireless connectivity, including mobile, that allows data transfer for various purposes -- by 2027.

The company has over 8 lakh connected cars currently on Indian roads equipped with its proprietary AI-powered connected car technology platform, 'Hyundai Bluelink', Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"The growing adoption of connected vehicles reflects the evolving expectations of customers and the increasing role of technology in shaping mobility. As we move towards our goal of 1 million connected car sales by 2027, we remain focused on advancing software-defined mobility and expanding connected technologies across our portfolio," HMIL MD & CEO Tarun Garg said.

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He further said, "Our upcoming mass-market electric SUV, which will offer next-generation connected car technology as standard across all variants, marks an important step in strengthening the convergence of connected and electric mobility while delivering future-ready ownership experiences for customers." The company had introduced Hyundai Bluelink in 2019, which brought OEM-fitted connected car technology to customers.

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Since then, connected vehicle penetration across HMIL's portfolio has increased five-fold, rising from 4% in 2019 to 20% in 2026, the statement said

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