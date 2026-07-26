Who is Pia Barlow? The Marketing Executive At The Centre Of Warner Bros vs Amazon Case

Warner has sued Amazon, alleging it knowingly recruited senior HBO Max executive Pia Barlow despite her fixed-term employment contract
The company claimed that Amazon encouraged a breach of contract and even offered legal protection if litigation followed
The case could test the enforceability of fixed-term employment agreements in Hollywood
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Services LLC in a California court, accusing the technology giant of deliberately recruiting one of its senior executives despite being aware that she was bound by a fixed-term employment agreement.
Warner Bros. Discovery and WarnerMedia Services, in a complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 21, alleged that Amazon intentionally interfered with contractual relations, induced breach of contract, interfered with prospective economic advantage, and engaged in unfair competition under California law.
The lawsuit centres on Pia Barlow, a senior marketing executive who recently left HBO Max to join Amazon MGM Studios.
Who Is Pia Barlow?
Pia Barlow is a marketing executive with more than two decades of experience across major entertainment companies.
According to an internal memo from Amazon MGM Studios reported by Deadline, Barlow will join the company on August 3 as Vice President of Series Marketing, reporting to Head of Marketing Sue Kroll.
She will oversee marketing for Amazon Prime Video's US and global original television series.
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Before the move, Barlow served as Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing at HBO Max, where she led campaigns for titles including The Pitt, House of the Dragon, Hacks and the upcoming Harry Potter television series, according to Deadline.
She has also held senior marketing roles at Netflix and Twentieth Century Fox Film, working on projects such as Orange Is the New Black, Master of None, The Greatest Showman and The Post.
What Is Warner Bros Alleging?
The lawsuit alleged that Barlow was employed under a three-year fixed-term contract that was due to expire on October 31, 2027, but resigned in June 2026 after accepting Amazon's offer.
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According to the complaint, Warner informed Amazon in writing about Barlow's employment agreement after learning she intended to leave. Despite that, the company alleged that Amazon continued recruiting her and encouraged her to breach the contract.
The filing further claimed Amazon offered Barlow legal protection if litigation followed. It alleged Amazon promised to "defend and indemnify" her and arranged legal representation through one of its long-standing outside law firms.
In the complaint, Warner describes Amazon's hiring strategy in unusually strong language, stating, "In blatant disregard of established California law, Amazon has gone rogue by attempting to induce Plaintiffs' employees with term employment agreements to breach those agreements with impunity, backed up with the ready assurance that Amazon will defend and indemnify them should they be held to account for their blatantly unlawful acts."
"Amazon must be stopped," Warner said in the filing.
Another Executive Was Also Targeted
Beyond Barlow, Warner alleged that Amazon attempted to recruit another senior executive whose contract was due to run until December 2027. The complaint did not identify the individual but said Amazon was unsuccessful in that instance.
According to a report by Deadline, the unnamed executive is believed to be HBO programming executive Francesca Orsi, who had been considered for a senior programming role at Amazon MGM Studios.
Why Could The Case Matter?
According to Warner's complaint, the dispute is about more than one executive. The company argued that fixed-term employment agreements are a long-standing practice in Hollywood, offering stability for both employers and senior executives, and alleges Amazon's recruitment tactics undermine those arrangements.
The lawsuit could revive debate over the enforceability of fixed-term employment contracts in California's entertainment industry, particularly as technology companies increasingly compete with traditional studios for senior talent.
There have been earlier legal disputes involving executive hiring between Netflix and 20th Century Fox, as well as Disney and YouTube.