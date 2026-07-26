How Much Does India's Education Minister Earn? Check Salary, Allowances, Other Benefits Here

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assumed additional charge of the Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over NEET-UG 2026 paper leak protests
The Union Education Minister receives various allowances along with salary, such as constituency allowance, and office allowance
The minister is entitled to a rent-free, fully furnished bungalow in New Delhi's Lutyens' Zone, maintained entirely at state expense
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has a new portfolio as President Droupadi Murmu assigned him additional control of the Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down.
Pradhan resigned from his post after weeks of public anger led to protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
This leadership transition has sparked public interest in the salary, allowances and official benefits of the Union Education Minister.
Salary And Monthly Allowances
The financial compensation structure includes several fixed components. The Union Education Minister reportedly draws a basic salary of ₹1 lakh every month.
Additional monthly provisions include:
- A constituency allowance of ₹70,000 to support public outreach and constituency-related work
- An office allowance of ₹60,000 to manage administrative costs and staffing expenses
- A daily allowance of ₹2,000 for attending Parliament or parliamentary committee sessions
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Official Residence And Security
The government allots the minister a rent-free, fully furnished bungalow in New Delhi's Lutyens' Zone, maintained at state expense.
The minister also receives an official vehicle, a driver and fuel for official duties.
Security agencies conduct threat assessments to determine the required security cover, which may include personal security officers and escort vehicles.
Travel, Medical And Staff
Official transit is fully covered for domestic work trips. The minister receives executive-class air tickets and first-class air-conditioned train reservations.
Approved family members also qualify for travel perks under federal guidelines.
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The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) covers medical treatment at empanelled hospitals for the minister and dependent family members.
To assist with official duties, the government provides personal assistants, secretaries and support staff.
Official residences and offices are equipped with telephone, internet and other communication facilities.