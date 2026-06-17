Warner Music India Taps SVF Entertainment for Bengali Music Market Entry

Warner Music India has announced a strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment to enter the Bengali music market.
SVF Entertainment brings a large Bengali content and music catalogue through the collaboration.
The partnership aims to expand Bengali music reach globally while strengthening Warner Music’s regional India strategy.
Warner Music India has announced a strategic partnership with SVF Entertainment as it expands its presence into the Bengali music market and strengthens its regional music strategy in India, according to a company release.
The move adds West Bengal to Warner Music India’s growing regional footprint, which already includes South Indian, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri music markets. The company said this expansion further supports its plan to build a pan-India presence through partnerships and investments in regional music ecosystems.
SVF Entertainment brings a strong catalogue and deep regional presence to the partnership. The company has produced more than 180 Bengali films and distributed over 1,400 films across multiple languages. It has also developed one of the most influential music libraries in eastern India, along with work in original independent music and live performances.
Expanding Regional Music Reach
Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Recorded Music and Publishing, India and SAARC at Warner Music Group, said Bengal has played a significant role in shaping India’s cultural and musical movements, with its music continuing to influence audiences across regions and generations.
“Some of India’s most enduring cultural movements have emerged from Bengal, and its music continues to inspire generations across borders,” Mehta said, adding that SVF Entertainment has been instrumental in building that legacy and is a strong fit for Warner Music India’s regional expansion strategy.
He said the partnership will help strengthen Warner Music’s presence in eastern India and expand access for Bengali artists, soundtracks and stories to reach global audiences. He also described the collaboration as an important step in the company’s broader push to take Indian regional music to international markets.
SVF Aims Wider Audience for Bengali Music
SVF Entertainment said the collaboration will help take Bengali music beyond regional and linguistic boundaries as digital consumption grows.
“For three decades, SVF has been committed to building platforms for Bengali artists, music and storytelling,” said Mahendra Soni, Co-founder and Director of SVF Entertainment.
He added that the partnership creates new opportunities for artists and strengthens creative support systems. “Together, we can create new opportunities for our artists and repertoire while continuing to support the creative community behind them,” Soni said.