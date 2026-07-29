Asian Paints Q1 Profit Rises 40% As Price Hikes Offset Rising Input Costs

Commenting on the results, managing director and chief executive officer Amit Syngle said the company had started the financial year on a strong footing. "We started FY27 on a good note, building on the momentum of the previous quarter and delivering a strong performance across businesses. Decorative business grew at a healthy volume growth of 9%, supported by calibrated pricing actions, translating into a robust value growth of 16.6%. Industrial coatings sustained its mid-teen growth trajectory, growing by more than 16% in value," he said.