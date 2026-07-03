Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is 26x Higher Than Travis Kelce's; Here's Why

Ever since she expanded that value through her new releases and strategic partnerships. Her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl generated 14.7 million album equivalent units, while her Toy Story 5 single, “I Knew It, I Knew You”, debuted at No. 1 reflecting on the collaboration, Swift wrote, "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters... I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening."