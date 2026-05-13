Why Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Joined Trump's High-stakes China Visit

Jensen Huang joins Trump China visit as AI rivalry intensifies globally
Nvidia's China chip access emerges central issue at Trump-Xi summit
US export curbs threaten Nvidia's dominance in China's AI market
Jensen Huang, the co-founder and chief executive of Nvidia, joined US President Donald Trump on his China visit as a late addition, bringing artificial intelligence and semiconductor politics directly into focus ahead of the crucial Trump-Xi summit in Beijing.
Huang's inclusion in the delegation had not appeared on the official attendee list until Tuesday, sparking confusion and speculation around his participation.
The Nvidia chief was later seen boarding the presidential aircraft during a layover, while Trump confirmed Huang's attendance in a social media post, calling it an "honour" to have him and other business leaders join the delegation.
"I will be asking President Xi… to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic," Trump wrote, adding that the request would be among his first discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Why Huang's Presence Matters
Huang's participation is significant because Nvidia sits at the centre of the intensifying US-China battle for dominance in artificial intelligence.
Nvidia produces the advanced AI chips powering technologies such as ChatGPT and other generative AI systems, making the company strategically important for both Washington and Beijing.
The biggest issue hanging over Nvidia is whether the US will eventually allow Chinese firms to purchase the company's advanced H200 AI chips, which currently face export restrictions because of national security concerns.
The US government has imposed strict controls on exports of high-end AI chips to China, fearing the technology could strengthen China's military and technological capabilities.
For Nvidia, China remains a massive commercial opportunity. Huang has repeatedly described the Chinese AI market as a potential $50 billion opportunity and has publicly argued that maintaining engagement with China is ultimately better for American technological leadership.
Why Huang Initially Avoided The Trip
Despite being closely aligned with the Trump administration, reports suggest Huang initially wanted to avoid joining the Beijing visit because of the political sensitivity surrounding Nvidia's China business.
According to reports, analysts viewed Huang's participation as a potential "political liability" because Nvidia has become a central figure in the geopolitical fight over AI supremacy.
A report by Semafor said Huang had discussed concerns with Trump that Nvidia's presence in Beijing could create awkward questions around US restrictions on AI chip sales to China.
Skipping the visit would have allowed Nvidia to avoid intense scrutiny over the company's efforts to regain access to the Chinese market.
The White House had earlier instead focused on inviting executives from Nvidia rivals including Micron Technology and Qualcomm.
However, Huang's schedule reportedly changed after Trump personally called him and invited him to join the delegation during a stopover in Anchorage.
White House spokesman Steven Cheung said Huang's schedule "just happened to work out," though reports suggested Trump personally requested his participation.
Nvidia later confirmed Huang's attendance, saying he was participating "to support America and the administration’s goals."
Nvidia Caught Between US And China
Nvidia has increasingly found itself trapped between the competing priorities of the US and Chinese governments.
China has expressed frustration over Washington's restrictions preventing Nvidia from selling its most advanced AI chips to Chinese customers.
Meanwhile, US authorities have intensified crackdowns on attempts by companies to smuggle restricted Nvidia chips into China.
Huang has repeatedly warned that excluding Nvidia from China's AI market could ultimately hurt American competitiveness.
In April, he said Nvidia once controlled nearly 90% of China's AI computing market but has now effectively lost access because of export restrictions.
Nvidia recently said in a company filing that its exclusion from China has allowed competitors to build stronger ecosystems that could challenge Nvidia globally.
"Unless we are able to return with a product that meets the approval of both the US government and the Chinese government, our lost opportunity and the benefit to our competitors will have a material and adverse impact," the company said.
Huang joins a broader group of prominent American business leaders travelling with Trump, including Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla.
Executives from Boeing and Goldman Sachs are also part of the delegation.
The summit between Trump and Xi is expected to cover a wide range of issues, including the Iran conflict, tariffs, Taiwan, supply chains and the future of AI cooperation and competition between the world's two largest economies.