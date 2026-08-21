Welspun Corp Bags Largest-Ever Single Order Worth ₹17,200 Crore

Welspun Corp on Friday said it has secured its largest-ever single order worth ₹17,200 crore for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the United States.
With this order, Welspun Corp's global order book has reached a record $4.4 billion (₹42,100 crore), the highest in the company's history, providing a strong foundation for sustained growth and enhanced revenue visibility over the coming years.
The company said in a statement, "It has secured the largest-ever single order worth ₹17,200 crore (nearly $1.8 billion). The landmark order marks a defining milestone in Welspun Corp's global growth journey." The order, which will be executed during FY2028 and FY2029, significantly strengthens the company's order book and provides strong multi-year revenue visibility.
The order further strengthens Welspun Corp's position in the North American energy infrastructure market, where the company has consistently invested in expanding its manufacturing capabilities.
"North America has been a strategically important market for us, and we have continued to invest ahead of the curve to strengthen our manufacturing and technological capabilities in the region…," Welspun World Chairman BK Goenka said.
"The North American energy infrastructure market continues to present significant opportunities, and our investments in capacity, technology and customer relationships have positioned us well to capture this growth," Welspun Corp Ltd Managing Director & CEO Vipul Mathur said.
Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) has a diversified portfolio spanning line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel bars, pipes & tubes, and TMT rebars.
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The company serves customers across six continents and more than 50 countries, supported by world class manufacturing facilities in India, the United States of America, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.