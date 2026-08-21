ChatGPT Can Now Read Your Apple Messages: What Mac Users Need To Know

ChatGPT can now interact with Apple Messages on Mac.
Users must give ChatGPT access to message history, contacts and certain Mac system settings.
The feature comes amid ongoing tensions between Apple and OpenAI.
OpenAI has rolled out support for Apple’s Messages app in ChatGPT on Mac, allowing users to search conversations, read messages, draft replies and send texts, according to a Bloomberg report. The feature also allows ChatGPT to provide summaries and other information from conversations in the Messages app.
OpenAI said the feature requires user consent and does not create an index of all messages. The integration runs locally on the Mac and uses existing operating system tools, including AppleScript and Accessibility, to interact with the Messages app.
How ChatGPT Works With Apple Messages
When users set up the integration, ChatGPT displays a permissions screen stating that the app will access the message history stored on the Mac. Users also need to change certain settings in the Mac’s System Settings to enable the integration.
This includes turning on Full Disk Access and giving ChatGPT permission to access contact names and automation tools. The feature is available in ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktop.
OpenAI announced the feature on X, saying: “Everyday conversations just got easier with the new Apple Messages plugin. Search messages, catch up on conversations, draft and send replies—all with ChatGPT on your Mac. Now available in ChatGPT Work and Codex on desktop.”
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ChatGPT already supports integrations with other Mac applications, including Xcode, Notes and Terminal. OpenAI has also recently added support for analysing information from the Health app on iPhone and iPad, with Apple requiring users to specifically approve sharing that data with ChatGPT.
New Feature Comes Amid Apple-OpenAI Tensions
The Messages integration arrives as Apple and OpenAI face wider tensions. Apple sued OpenAI last month, accusing the AI company of stealing information related to upcoming products.
The new feature also gives ChatGPT access to a function that Apple has been developing for its next-generation Siri. Apple’s upcoming AI assistant is designed to search through users’ messages and other content stored on their devices.
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Apple has previously taken action against similar integrations. In one case, the company shut down Beeper Mini, an app that enabled iMessage access on Android devices.
The new ChatGPT integration is available on Mac, with users required to provide the necessary permissions before the feature can access Messages.