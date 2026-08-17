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Govt Approves 31 Projects Worth ₹7,877 Cr For Electronics Manufacturing

IT Secretary Krishnan said applications under categories that remain open can be submitted until July 2027

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
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Sneci
Electronics Manufacturing Photo: Sneci
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Government clears 31 ECMS applications involving ₹7,877 crore in investments.

  • Projects are expected to generate ₹82,243 crore in production and nearly 10,000 jobs

  • Total approved ECMS investments have reached ₹69,548 crore, exceeding the original target

The government has approved 31 applications involving investments worth ₹7,877 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), further expanding its push to build a domestic supply chain for key electronics parts and materials.

The projects are spread across 10 states and are expected to generate production worth ₹82,243 crore and create nearly 10,000 jobs, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), reported Moneycontrol.

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With the latest approvals, a total of 106 applications spanning around 30 product categories across 15 states have been cleared under the scheme.

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The cumulative investment approved so far stands at ₹69,548 crore, exceeding the original ECMS investment target of ₹59,350 crore, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said, as per Moneycontrol.

Expected production from the approved projects has also risen to ₹5,34,101 crore, surpassing the scheme's original target of ₹4,56,500 crore. Krishnan said the employment target was yet to be achieved but expressed confidence that it would be met shortly.

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The latest approvals cover products ranging from capital goods, camera and display modules, enclosures and connectors to rare-earth permanent magnets, acetylene black, optical transceivers, speakers, relays, electrolyte additives, antennas, coils, filters and capacitors.

An enhanced investment in copper-clad laminates approved earlier has also been included.

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Krishnan said applications continued to come in under the scheme, with approval meetings being held almost every week or every 10 days. Applications under categories that remain open can be submitted until July 2027.

The faster rollout of projects, he said, reflects growing momentum in India's electronics manufacturing sector as the government targets $500 billion in electronics production by 2030.

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Several approved projects are now moving from the construction stage towards commercial production. Kaynes Technology's printed circuit board plant is expected to become operational within a month, while Dixon Technologies is likely to commission its facility in around four months, as per a report by NDTV Profit.

Motherson's Kanchipuram unit and Wipro's plant are expected to start operations over the next two to three months, with several other projects likely to come on stream within six months, the report said.

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Among the larger investments in the latest tranche, Wipro reportedly received approval for ₹1,033 crore for copper-clad laminates, while Jyoti CNC secured clearance for a ₹1,021 crore capital goods project.

Other approved proposals include Quantum Magnetics' ₹400 crore rare-earth permanent magnet project and PCBL Chemical's ₹329 crore acetylene black facility, as per NDTV Profit.

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