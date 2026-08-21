Medical Devices Industry Needs To Focus More On Local Value Addition: Pharma Secy

For those who could meet the benchmark for investment or sales, but could not claim incentives due to other reasons, he said, "How do we address it for the present people? Do we give a longer time frame and extend the existing scheme so that the people who are already invested and are not claiming PLI, can they be enabled to do that?" He further said, "We are looking at it. Any inputs would be welcome." Under the PLI Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices with total financial outlay of ₹3,420 crore and production tenure from FY23 to FY27, incentives were provided to selected companies at the rate of 5% on incremental sales of medical devices manufactured in India and covered under the four target segments of the scheme, for a period of five years.