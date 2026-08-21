Welspun Corp Shares Rally To Record High After Securing $1.8 Bn US Pipe Order

Welspun Corp shares touched a 52-week high of ₹2,342 on Friday
The rally followed a record $1.8 billion US pipe supply order, the company's largest-ever single contract
The deal has pushed Welspun Corp's global order book to a record $4.4 billion
Welspun Corp shares surged to a fresh 52-week high on Friday after the pipe manufacturer announced a record $1.8 billion order for supplies from its US manufacturing facility, marking the largest single contract in the company's history.
Welspun Corp shares were trading at ₹2,332 at 11:30 am at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 16.30%, or ₹326.80, from the previous close.
During the session, the stock touched a new 52-week high of ₹2,342. The 52-week low stands at ₹710, touched on February 2, 2026.
Record Order Lifts Order Book
Welspun Corp secured an order worth approximately $1.8 billion, or around ₹17,200 crore, to supply pipes from its manufacturing facility in the United States, the company said in an exchange filing on August 20.
The order, which the company described as its biggest single contract to date, is scheduled for execution between FY2028 and FY2029. Welspun Corp did not disclose the customer or provide details on the volume and type of pipes involved in the order.
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The contract has lifted the company's global order book to a record $4.4 billion, equivalent to about ₹42,100 crore, according to the exchange filing.
Welspun Corp added that the order reflects growing confidence among global energy companies in its ability to execute large and complex infrastructure projects, while strengthening its position in the North American energy infrastructure market.
No Major Fresh Capex Needed, Says CEO
Meanwhile, Welspun Corp Managing Director and CEO Vipul Mathur said the company does not expect to require significant additional capital expenditure to execute the contract.
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The company already has a $200-250 million capex programme under way, which is expected to support most of the requirements for the project, Mathur said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on August 21.
"We have some scope for capacity augmentation within our existing facilities, which we are going to undertake. We also have some debottlenecking to do. These are the two or three things we have clearly chalked out and planned," he said.
Mathur indicated that EBITDA of around ₹5,000 crore by FY2030 could be a reasonable estimate, compared with about ₹2,800 crore expected in the current year.
The company has also locked in fixed prices for the contract, with its US steel sourcing supported by long-standing supplier relationships, limiting exposure to raw material price fluctuations, as per the CNBC-TV18 report.