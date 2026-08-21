Two Vessels With 22 Indians On Board Hijacked Off Yemen, Somalia

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) in a post on X raised concerns over "dangers faced by Indian seafarers amid the Iran war." It released footage of what it claimed to be a hijacking of "a vessel carrying 22 crew members, including 21 Indians, in the Strait of Hormuz on April 22." The footage was posted on Friday and it was unclear if the FSUI was talking of a separate hijacking or the latest ones.