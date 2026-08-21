Bain Capital In Talks For $300 Mn Bet On JBM Auto's Electric Bus Business

According to the report, Bain could commit close to ₹2,850 crore, or about $300 million, though the final stake size and the structure of the deal are yet to be worked out. The private equity firm has reportedly not ruled out taking joint control of the business either. Part of the ongoing discussion also involves whether JBM Group will create a new holding entity to bring its various EV businesses under one roof, which would then become the vehicle for Bain's investment and potential joint control.