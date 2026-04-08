Aviation Stocks Fly High; IndiGo Jumps Nearly 11 Pc

Aviation stocks zoomed on Wednesday morning trade following a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.
Easing of geopolitical stress led to a sharp fall in Brent crude oil prices, which tumbled 13% to $94.94 per barrel.
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo, zoomed 10.98% to ₹4,737.40 on the BSE.
The stock of SpiceJet also jumped 4.99% to reach its upper circuit limit of ₹11.14.
Stock markets also turned buoyant following the ceasefire announcement. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,839.53 points or 3.80% to 77,456.11 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 837.6 points or 3.62% to 23,961.25.
"The announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has significantly improved global risk appetite, easing concerns around prolonged conflict and potential supply disruptions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.
Asian equities are trading higher, while a sharp pullback in crude oil prices—now below the $100 mark and trending toward the $91–96 range—offers a meaningful tailwind for India, he said.
"Lower oil prices help ease inflationary pressures, support the current account, and improve the broader macro outlook," Ponmudi added.