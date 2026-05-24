Anupam Rasayan to Acquire up to 43% Stake in Bliss GVS Pharma for Around ₹1,369 Crore

Specialty chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India has signed an agreement to acquire up to 43.3 per cent stake in pharmaceutical formulations company Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd for an estimated Rs 1,369.51 crore and launch an open offer to acquire a further 26 per cent in the firm, according to a statement The Surat-based company will acquire a 43.3 per cent stake at Rs 299 per share for Rs 1,369.51 crore, and launch a mandatory open offer for an additional 26 per cent from public shareholders at the same price, Anupam Rasayan said in a late-night regulatory filing.