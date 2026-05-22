Prestige Estates Q4 Profit Jumps 10-Fold to ₹250 Crore

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has posted a 10-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Its net profit stood at Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period, driven by higher income.
Total income also more than doubled to Rs 4,143.5 crore during the January-March period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,589.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
During the 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's net profit jumped over two times to Rs 1,195.5 crore from Rs 467.5 crore in the preceding year.
Total income rose to Rs 13,195.5 crore last fiscal from Rs 7,735.5 crore during 2024-25.
Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.